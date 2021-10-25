Notebook: Mullen, Gators get ready for Georgia

For the first time in school history, the Florida Gators will play the Associated Press No. 1 team in the country in a single season. The Gators lost to No. 1 Alabama 31-29 in September and will now face the No. 1 team in undefeated Georgia this week.

It's easy to get up for a game where you're the perceived underdog and certainly not hard to get excited about playing the No. 1 team in the country but this week the Gators don't need any more motivation than playing a rival.

"I don’t know the rankings make it an even bigger or smaller motivation if you will. If they were ranked No. 2 I don’t think we’d be any less motivated," Dan Mullen said on Monday. "To me, I think just playing in the big rivalry game makes it what it is. That’s why our guys, they’ll get juiced for this. I don’t need to motivate our guys a ton this week."

Georgia has been the most impressive team in the country this season. The Dawgs entered the season with sky-high expectations and have remained laser-focused throughout the season dismantling every team that has stood in front of them. Florida will look to play spoiler, as much as they can, on Saturday but they don't need to draw any additional motivation other than it being another opportunity to beat Georgia.