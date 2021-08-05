Notebook: Mullen, Gators ready to kick off 2021 season

Emory Jones ready to surprise

It will be hard to replicate what Kyle Trask did in 2021 and the thought all offseason is that Jones won't be asked to replicate that type of production. He's a different type of player than Trask, for sure, but his teammates scoffed at the notion that Jones is just a running quarterback. "I call Emory a mobile pocket passer," running back Dameon Pierce said. "Because, this guy, he can launch that ball. That's probably the most underrated aspect of his game. Like, he can launch the ball. He wants to throw the ball first. He only runs when, you know, there's absolutely nothing there or pressure comes and he got to get out the pocket." Mullen was the first SEC coach to offer Jones a scholarship, back when he was at Mississippi State. When he was asked the first thing that stuck out when he began scouting Jones, Mullen turned to his "arm talent." Jones' arm strength is impressive. The real area where he needed to improve is with his touch and accuracy. Time will tell how much that area of his game has improved, but Florida's offense will make sure to take advantage of his running ability and the Gators' are hoping their opponents underestimate his passing.

"If y'all think Emory Jones not going to throw the ball, that's a mistake." — Florida safety Trey Dean

Spring camp should benefit Florida

Last season the Gators were just days away from starting spring camp when the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not having those weeks of practice set Florida back. Graduate senior Stewart Reese had a hard time specifically with his weight, and also said the communication between the offensive line was behind due to not having that valuable practice time together. "Not having that period really affected me negatively," Reese said. "So, getting to have a spring and a summer training session should really help this year for me to get back into the type of shape that I’m used to being in, especially for the season. It’s a really big part of this year.” With so many different players on each side of the ball, spring camp was critical for the coaching staff as well. "One of the things that is extremely important for us is to play to the skill sets of our players, and you're going to do things differently," Mullen said. "Do things differently at the quarterback position, do things differently at every position where you have new faces, that you're playing to their skill sets and their strengths out there on the field."

Trey Dean is confident secondary will rebound