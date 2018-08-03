GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Standing on the podium on Friday evening was a man that wanted to be there. A man that is simply enjoying what he does.

“I love coaching football on the field," said Florida head coach Dan Mullen during his post practice press conference. "Just the feeling of being out there and doing football.. it's kind of an awesome place.

"If you’re not juiced about today you’re in the wrong deal," Mullen added. "Seems to me we have a bunch of guys who love the game of football. They love to be out there practicing.”

Mullen was proud of what he saw from his men on day one, however, the head coach was not willing to point to any particular player as a stand out after just the first day. He could very well point to a few plays here and there that stuck out in his mind, however, that is not quite Mullen's style.

The Gator coach is not willing to accept just a few good reps here and there; he wants his players to become consistent and not accept just a few highlight reel plays.

"The biggest one to me is, I don’t want to see you make a great play one play and a bad play the next. I would rather consistency or performance so you don’t jump out at me on one extreme or the other,' explained Mullen.

Assessing the Quarterbacks

That very philosophy is what Mullen will use when he picks a starter at quarterback. During his media day press conference, he preached about wanting to see the quarterbacks perform the 'unspectacular plays' consistently.

In Mullen's mind whats the point of a signal caller who can throw a good long ball, if he can't keep the drive alive or create a second and short situation with a check down for a six-yard gain.

"It is strategically learning when we want to do that [throw the long ball] and what point against what looks do we want to do that. To be honest with you, it comes a lot from experience," said Mullen. "It's just that mindset. But the more they get into, 'I don't have to make a big play. I have to manage the game and be consistent in our performance.' And keep reminding them to do that. They don't have to make a big play to win the job. Whoever is the most consistent guy is going to [win it]."

In our practice notes, GatorsTerritory stated that Kyle Trask seemed to be the most consistent signal caller and was the most accurate on day one. He also had the play of the day.

"The best play today I saw was probably Trask. They doubled an out cut, and he checked it down for six yards. That’s the best play we saw," said Mullen.

Trask has slowly gained some traction in the quarterback battle. Feleipe Franks has often been viewed as the more likely starter come Sept 1., however, the Texan is giving Franks a run for his money.

"One of the things that I do like that Kyle does is he's very conscious about trying to do what we ask him to do," explained Mullen. "He's got great size within the pocket. There's a benefit to size at the quarterback position; a lot of people like it because it's just easier to see with things.



