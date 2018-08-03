NOTEBOOK: Mullen looking for consistency after day one; Trask has best play
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Standing on the podium on Friday evening was a man that wanted to be there. A man that is simply enjoying what he does.
“I love coaching football on the field," said Florida head coach Dan Mullen during his post practice press conference. "Just the feeling of being out there and doing football.. it's kind of an awesome place.
"If you’re not juiced about today you’re in the wrong deal," Mullen added. "Seems to me we have a bunch of guys who love the game of football. They love to be out there practicing.”
Mullen was proud of what he saw from his men on day one, however, the head coach was not willing to point to any particular player as a stand out after just the first day. He could very well point to a few plays here and there that stuck out in his mind, however, that is not quite Mullen's style.
The Gator coach is not willing to accept just a few good reps here and there; he wants his players to become consistent and not accept just a few highlight reel plays.
"The biggest one to me is, I don’t want to see you make a great play one play and a bad play the next. I would rather consistency or performance so you don’t jump out at me on one extreme or the other,' explained Mullen.
Assessing the Quarterbacks
That very philosophy is what Mullen will use when he picks a starter at quarterback. During his media day press conference, he preached about wanting to see the quarterbacks perform the 'unspectacular plays' consistently.
In Mullen's mind whats the point of a signal caller who can throw a good long ball, if he can't keep the drive alive or create a second and short situation with a check down for a six-yard gain.
"It is strategically learning when we want to do that [throw the long ball] and what point against what looks do we want to do that. To be honest with you, it comes a lot from experience," said Mullen. "It's just that mindset. But the more they get into, 'I don't have to make a big play. I have to manage the game and be consistent in our performance.' And keep reminding them to do that. They don't have to make a big play to win the job. Whoever is the most consistent guy is going to [win it]."
In our practice notes, GatorsTerritory stated that Kyle Trask seemed to be the most consistent signal caller and was the most accurate on day one. He also had the play of the day.
"The best play today I saw was probably Trask. They doubled an out cut, and he checked it down for six yards. That’s the best play we saw," said Mullen.
Trask has slowly gained some traction in the quarterback battle. Feleipe Franks has often been viewed as the more likely starter come Sept 1., however, the Texan is giving Franks a run for his money.
"One of the things that I do like that Kyle does is he's very conscious about trying to do what we ask him to do," explained Mullen. "He's got great size within the pocket. There's a benefit to size at the quarterback position; a lot of people like it because it's just easier to see with things.
"He does a great job of staying tall in the pocket and seeing what's going on to be able to distribute the ball. He's got a bunch of arm talent in that he can make throws at different angles on different levels and be accurate with it," added Mullen about Trask. "As a runner, sometimes you look and say, ‘OK, is he a great runner? No.’
" I’ve always said you have to be a willing runner. The one thing he does is he’s willing and he’s physical about his style of running. When we’ve done it, which you guys haven’t seen much, but when we let them kind of play a little bit more physical.”
Although Mullen did single out one of Trask's play during his press conference, he was also happy with both Franks and Emory Jones' performances.
“I think there was some solid things that I saw from those guys It’s hard to say. But I thought all three of them I thought did a good job out there," he said. "I thought Emory [Jones] did a good job....Sometimes he doesn't look like a freshman because he has had a spring and you can see he has worked hard at it. Other days I’ll go out there, and I think the other way, where I’m like, he should look better than that. Then I’ll remember, oh, he’s a freshman. Then you get back to that."
Mullen says both Trask and Franks will receive equal reps with the ones and twos this fall, while Jones will also be worked into the first team for a few reps as well.
Relentless Effort
Since his arrival in Gainesville the Gators head coach has preached that this team needs to live life with 'relentless effort'- be it on the field or in the classroom. According to Mullen he was able to see a bit of that during the first practice on Friday.
“I liked the attitude of our guys that they had out there," said Mullen.
Although physically the team did make huge strides, in large part due to Nick Savage's rigorous training program this offseason, Mullen is still waiting for his side to make strides in the mental aspect of the game as well.
"We have all new plays tomorrow, you don't get another day to practice these; we got another install tomorrow," explained Mullen. "The mental effort is going to be a big one for us moving forward for a lot of the guys as they go pick it up. The older, veteran guys probably get it a little bit more. They have played a little more football, so although it's new to them, they know what they are doing and what we did in the spring, but some of the younger guys it still happens for them faster so they have to learn the mental part."
Part of Mullen's work is also changing the team's mentality of success. Prior to the start of practice on Friday, the head coach huddled his team and told them that they SHOULD be a great team, however, there is another step before they ARE a great team.
"We should be a great team this year. We should. But when everybody within our locker room changes it to we must be a great team and has a desperate attitude and mindset towards it, that’s when we’ll become a great team," said Mullen. "We have talented football players. We have a really good coaching staff. We should be a great team. But the mindset can’t be we should, it’s we must."
Medical Report
-Offensive lineman Brett Heggie wore a knee brace but was not limited in practice.
- Running back Malik Davis wore a large knee brace on his right knee, however, participated in practice. He looked like he was moving well, all be it a little slower (as expected with a player that has just returned from a knee injury).
-CeCe Jefferson and Lacedrick Brunson were the two Gators that wore non-contact jerseys during camp.
-As I mentioned in my report as well, Jacob Copeland warmed up and did not participate in most of the open portion of practice.