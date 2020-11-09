No. 6 Florida (4-1) could be without star tight end Kyle Pitts when it hosts Arkansas (3-3) on Saturday.

Pitts is questionable for the game after suffering a concussion against Georgia, taking a targeting hit from safety Lewis Cine midway through the second quarter. Pitts has 24 catches for 414 yards and set the single-season school record for touchdown receptions by a tight end (8) against the Bulldogs.

He’s one of three Gators on the injury report this week.

“Kyle will be questionable this week, concussion, so he'll be questionable for the game,” UF coach Dan Mullen said Monday. “Jeremiah Moon went out with a foot injury, I think he'll be doubtful for us to play this week, and then Stewart Reese will be questionable as well, he had a shoulder issue.”

Two plays after Pitts left the game, redshirt junior tight end Kemore Gamble caught a 24-yard touchdown — the first of his career. He finished with three catches for 51 yards, and sophomore Keon Zipperer also made a 39-yard reception.

“Kyle is a great player. They know it. We feature him. You look, he goes out and Kemore has a great game. Zip has a catch and a long run afterward, he did a great job blocking. They executed really well out there on the field,” Mullen said.

“To me, those guys have just got to come up and we’re going to run our offense. It’s their opportunity to go make plays, their opportunity to go show what they can do out there on the field. Every year you have that next man up mentality.”

UF still has Brenton Cox Jr. and Khris Bogle at BUCK with Moon out, while Josh Braun replaced Reese as the starting right guard against UGA. Mullen liked what he saw from the freshman lineman who was previously committed to the Bulldogs.

“I think it was huge,” Mullen said of Braun’s play. “He’s a guy that's taken advantage of some opportunity this year due to injuries and some other things of preparing himself the right way.

“He’s a very intelligent guy, came in with a great work ethic; has taken advantage of the opportunity of being out there on the field. When his number was called, he was ready to go step in the game and play.”