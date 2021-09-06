Notebook: Mullen on QBs, Chatfield still with team, grading out vs FAU

The Gators came out of the FAU game without sustaining any new injuries, which is good. However, Mullen did provide an update on Kamar Wilcoxson.

The redshirt freshman will miss the entire 2021 season after undergoing knee surgery. Prior to the first game, Mullen downplayed the extent of Wilcoxson's injury saying he would only be "doubtful" for Saturday but they would go from there. Monday he confirmed Wilcoxson's season is done.

"Kamar Wilcoxson is going to miss the year, he had a knee surgery so he's going to miss the rest of the season."

The Gators also played the opener without four defensive linemen. Jalen Lee (ankle), Jaelin Humphries (wrist), Christopher Thomas (left leg), and Lamar Good (undisclosed), all missed the FAU game. The Gators were able to still perform well up front thanks in large part to contributions from three transfer linemen but need to get those four back for depth as soon as possible.

"Hoping to get, Lamar Goods back this week on the defensive line. Jalen Lee is going to be questionable, we're not sure, he'll be right there on the edge of being ready for this game on the defensive line," Mullen said. "So you know, having four interior D-linemen out, that was tricky in game one so hopefully we get two of them back this week. Jaelin Humphries and Chris Thomas will both be another week or two."