GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football is already four practices into fall camp.

“A good couple first days of practice. Getting lots of reps in, lots of install going in right now," Dan Mullen told reporters on Monday. "You’re just seeing where guys are at, how guys are picking it up. Still a long time to figure out who’s going to be ready to play."

The first few practices allows Mullen's staff to evaluate where things stand with each individual.

"I’m pleased with the older guys. I mean, they’ve picked stuff up pretty good," said the Gators head coach. "Then you’ve got to separate the younger guys – who’s picking it up and who’s just swimming right now and can’t figure stuff out."

The Gators will have a break for the next few days. The group will have a "review day" on Tuesday and then will be off on Wednesday.

"They get to watch the film, they get the walk-through to review the first four days tomorrow [Tuesday] and then another day off to review it all," explained Mullen. "It really gives a chance for these guys right now to catch up and get where they need to be to see if they are ready to get on the field and really be contributors before we continue to move forward with installations after that."

Taking Strides

The Gators are entering their second fall camp with Mullen in charge, so it is to be expected that things are "cleaner" and quicker.

"I think there’s a lot more confidence in what they’re doing right now, so they’re paying more attention to how I’m making plays, how I’m fitting the exactness and the techniques," said Mullen.

As Florida continues to master the little details, Mullen does not want his side to lose the edge, their physicality.

"We're pretty physical. We get after it with guys," said Mullen. "But honestly you've got to be smart. There's that fine balance of what you're doing, you're not physical just to be physical. We're making sure we're physical to teach and execute and improve that way.

"We tweak little things here and there off of schedules," added Mullen. " This year we've got a little bit more time in class than we were some of the past. You just tweak little things, but we're going to run camp how we run camp and be a pretty physical group."

No Hosting Recruits for Miami Game

Florida will open the season against Miami in Orlando. Since it is a neutral site game, the two teams are not expected to host recruits at the game.

“I don’t think that’s happening, "said Mullen. "I think the issue is, one it’s a dead period still. One we’d have to get a special waiver from the NCAA to even have recruits come to it and then both teams would have to figure it out. One of the hard things about that neutral site games and having recruits come is just the logistics. It’s not your stadium.

"Sometimes for these neutral site games in NFL stadiums the security is very different. There becomes a lot of gymnastics having to do that," added the Gators coach. "It’s unfortunate because I know these guys want to come to the games but it’s just part of playing in these big neutral site games.”

Quote of the Day

“Ethan White looks like he lost like a junior high kid," said Mullen on the strides some have made in the weight room.



Gator Chomps

Does playbook expand with so many different playmakers.

"What you're going to be able to do is within the base scheme of your offense you're not really concerned with who's going to get the ball. If you have some depth you just put the guys out there and whatever the defense is we take it. I don't care which receiver we throw the ball to within our reads. But it will expand in some 'get-it-tos.' The guys are confident in just running the scheme, but we want to make sure. Because if I just go and run our general scheme, you could scheme and say, 'OK, I'll go in the defense room and help them and we can eliminate anyone in the gameplan off of just base offense.' You've got to possibly move guys around, do different things to scheme ways to get them the ball. So that part can expand, so you have... and not by a lot but just a little bit, say, 'OK, Van Jefferson doesn't have a catch here. OK, boom, this is a play that's going to get him the ball and get him into the flow of the game that type of way.'"

C.J. Henderson's Weight Gain



“He’s done a really good job of getting his body strong, stout and ready to play. He got to play a lot last year. Sometimes that happens, you get that experience and learn to prepare your body for a long season.”