OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

The latest recruiting buzz following another flurry of official visits in Gainesville, as well insider notes on the list of freshmen expected to enroll on Monday, which four-star prospects will be at the Swamp this week and more.

CLICK HERE for the full details.

• Talk about this article at Swamp Talk

• Like us on Facebook