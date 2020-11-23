GT OFFER: Receive 25% off an annual subscription AND a $75 digital gift code to Nike!

As expected, Kyle Pitts will play against Kentucky.

Florida's star tight end is set to make his return after missing the past two games due to a concussion and minor nasal surgery. UF coach Dan Mullen had previously said that Pitts would return this week, but revealed Monday that he wanted to suit up last Saturday at Vanderbilt.

“He was trying to play this past game. He wanted to go play this past weekend,” Mullen said when asked if Pitts considered opting out following his injury. “I don’t think that was ever something that popped up. I think if you just look at his competitive spirit, who he is, he’s played with a competitive chip all year. He wants to continue to do that.”

Pitts has 24 catches for 414 yards and, despite his time out, ranks No. 8 nationally in receiving touchdowns (8). He also ranks fourth among all tight ends in receiving yards per game (82.8).

“It’s great to get him back. We’re excited about that. He’s another weapon that we’re adding into the game, the rotation. He’s got to go battle for some playing time right now; those other guys are playing pretty good,” Mullen said with a grin.

“I think he’s such a playmaker, he’s such a leader and brings such great personality, as well, to the team. I think just having him back on the field is going to be great for everybody. And then for us, and then I think the matchup problem that he causes defenses.”

Pitts won’t be the only player returning to action this week. Mullen said linebacker James Houston will be back against Kentucky after missing the past two games (unspecified).

Mullen also provided an update on wide receiver Trent Whittemore.

“Should be another week or possibly two for Trent Whittemore,” he said. “It’s pretty much a rib injury, and the ribs and the lungs. That’s just when we get the X-rays, when the ribs heal."