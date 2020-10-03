OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription and get the rest of 2020 for FREE when using promo code GT2020

Another game, another school record for Kyle Pitts.

After making four touchdown catches in the season opener, tying a single-game record, Pitts hauled in two more scores in Florida’s 38-24 win Saturday over South Carolina.

That put him up to 12 TDs as a Gator, which tied the UF record for career touchdowns by a tight end. He’s now one score shy of the single-season school record (seven) and has already topped his TD total from last season (five).

“I start by giving it to God,” Pitts said. “Just all the preparation and then allowing me to go out there and play my game. Having mismatches and scoring, it’s kind of crazy. At the same time, I just embrace it and let the game come to me.”

Pitts finished with four catches for 57 yards, surpassing his total from last year’s matchup against the Gamecocks (season-low 29 yards in SEC play). His first two receptions both went for 20 yards, and then he hauled in touchdown passes from 13 yards and 4 yards out.

All of his production came before the break.

“I wouldn’t say they shut me down in the second half,” Pitts said. “I would say that other people participated in the offense. And then they did a couple of things where they tried to bump me in certain routes, which led to some other people getting open.”

South Carolina did “nothing” to take him out of the game, according to Florida coach Dan Mullen. He attributed Pitts’ second-half absence to a lack of execution and rhythm on offense.

“I just think we didn’t execute very cleanly,” Mullen said. “I don’t think we got into a very good rhythm in the second half at all offensively. A lot of that is going to be on me, play calling.

“I don’t think we had a very good rhythm in the second half with the three-and-outs, the turnovers, terrible. They did the same thing in the second half as the first half. We just didn’t execute very well.”