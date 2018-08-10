Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-10 11:15:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Notebook: QBs 'coming along' slowly; Zuniga has 'elite' potential; OL depth

K7zz99ry9eeihx1nkbrx
Jacquie Franciulli
Michael Phillips • GatorsTerritory.com
@mikephillipsGT
Staff
Michael Phillips is a new intern staff writer for Gators Territory. He is originally from St. Augustine, FL and is a current UF student majoring in Telecommunications with a focus in news.

Mullen arrived a bit late, but was definitely in a better mood than he was on Monday, especially when chopping it up about the quarterbacks.Mullen began Friday’s meeting with the media by saying, “...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}