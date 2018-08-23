GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- There are plenty of position battles surrounding the Gators prior to the opening game next week.

Punter, place-kicker, and of course the quarterbacks are positions where Dan Mullen and his staff are looking for their guy come Sept.1.

"When you get into certain positions it's about depth," said Mullen on Thursday at his press conference. "You know like a place-kicker, a punter, quarterback, there's usually the one guy. Others, to me, it's not as much a position battle as much as depth-building. Who's ready to go into games more than who's the starter?"

There will not be a question when it comes to the starter at quarterback come game time. According to the Florida head coach, he will not wait until next Saturday to decide who will line up under center against Charleston Southern. Mullen expects to continue discussions with quarterbacks Brian Johnson about the position the next few days.

"We have another big practice today and then Brian and I will really sit down and figure out who's going to, right now, give us the best opportunity to win games right now. It's about winning games this year," said Mullen.

Mullen has been a vocal critic of the quarterbacks during the spring and fall, however, on Thursday, he told reporters he is quite happy with his three scholarships signal callers and the progress they have each made.

"They've made a lot of progress understanding the offense, they've made a lot of progress within their personalities, learning how to deal with Brian and I only a daily basis," he said. "You know progress with their, just coming out of some shells and you know just, just having some personality, some fun with it, understanding what's important for the team and the leadership aspect of things.

"How they handle this week's plan and you know next week we're gonna use this plan here and how they transition to that will be interesting to see."



Although Mullen will be keeping an eye out on Feleipe Franks, Kyle Trask and Emory Jones the next few days, he admits he has a 'feeling' on who his starter will be for the opener.

Do you have an idea who would be the QB at this point?

"Brian and I are going to look at it, and really discuss every part of it," said Mullen. "We are wrapping up training camp, school started yesterday so we had a little bit of time to kind of get caught up; while they're in school there's a little bit of extra time for some coaches' meetings for us to evaluate some different things of who gives us, as a team, with where everybody is at right now, the best opportunity to win games.

"We'll go in to the game week knowing who our starter is going to be for the first game. That's not going to be a game-time decision deal."

These position battles, be it at quarterback, linebacker or punter, will not end after game one.

“I’ve told guys right now you might be at 20 reps going into game one, how you perform in game one it could be 25 or 15 in game two," said Mullen. "How you go perform and the effort you play with, if you’re only playing 20 plays you need to play those 20 plays at a certain level. If you do really well you might get 22 next week.

"If you don’t do as well you might get a couple less until you earn it back on the field by your performance in practice the right to get those chance at those reps and how you perform with those reps. I think there’s a lot of them that will go into the game, and it’s not whether or not you’re going to play but how much you’re going to play. Those battles will continue from week to week.”

High Bar

Mullen came to the Swamp with high expectations from his Gators.

" wouldn't say everybody's reached my bar but I'm pleased with how our guys have bought in and what they've tried to do," explained Mullen. "I think in a lot of ways they've tried to give their best. I think they have a lot more to give. But I think they're learning. It's not that they have more to give because they're not trying to give. They have a lot more to give because they don't know how to go as hard as they can go just yet.

"My standards are really, really high," added Mullen. "But I do think the attitude of the guys trying to do what we're asking them to do has been fantastic."

The Gators will hold a mock game on Friday and then the team will begin the transition into game planning.

"I imagine it's going to be different than what they've done in the past, so we've got to educate them on that transition as well, said Mullen. "So a lot of learning going on in the program."

Gator Chomps

On Malik Davis

"I’m going to let him go. I think the big test is you know in the scrimmage when we had the scrimmage we let him go to see his confidence level," said Mullen. "To see the confidence of them being back out there on the field of being back out there on the field, the confidence in getting tackled, of making a live cut and a live play. And so I think having gotten through all of that, I think that was the confidence building deal for him. We’re goint to let him play.”

On Special teams emphasis

“I think that’s the one thing, that’s probably the hardest thing to get implemented because a lot of guys — if you think about it — a lot of guys are learning so many different aspects and so many different things. It’s something that you do have to prove a point and hammer home every day," said Mullen. "If we dominate special teams, we’ve won one-third of the game. You have a great day on special teams and a great day on offense, you win. Great day on special teams and a great day on defense, you win. That’s going to flip it the other way for you. I think that is such a huge part of the team understanding what is important to winning. The biggest thing I have to get around and keep hammering home to the team is that I want to win. I’m good 3-0. I’m good 51-50. I’m singing the fight song in the locker room on both occasions....When we grasp that complete understanding of everything within the program, we’re going to be a very successful program."