Notebook: Several UF targets react to the Gators' victory against Tennessee
Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators rolled over Tennessee on Saturday, with several key targets being in attendance for the lopsided victory as well.
With that being said, jump inside below for the latest recruiting intel coming out of Gainesville.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news