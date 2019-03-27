Notebook: Gators focus on redzone; aggressive Feleipe Franks reappears
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football held its last spring practice open to the public ahead of the spring game on Wednesday, and Gators Territory was there. Here are the biggest takeaways from the ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news