Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-27 19:19:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Notebook: Gators focus on redzone; aggressive Feleipe Franks reappears

G3l3ei7hjylpmanscbdk
Gators Territory's Corey Bender
Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory.com
@JacquieFran_
Staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football held its last spring practice open to the public ahead of the spring game on Wednesday, and Gators Territory was there. Here are the biggest takeaways from the ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}