Things escalated quickly around Gator Nation on Tuesday. On Monday Dan Mullen said Florida was not looking to add a quarterback grad transfer.. 'right now'. Fast forward 24 hours, and Joe Burrow, the quarterback rumored to be connected to Florida, announced his plan to leave Ohio State as a grad transfer.

Mullen told Gator Territory's Erick Marrero and reporters on Tuesday, that things have not changed from what he told the media on Monday.

"It really hasn't," Mullen told reporters prior to meeting with the Broward County Gator Club, although not specifically asked about Burrow. "One of the things we do is look; we evaluate everybody that may transfer as grad transfers and we try to look and say, 'hey whats the need; how does it fit our program. Is it a one year or two year transfer that s big deal too - you are looking at the short term or long term too. It really hasn't changed for us."

When asked if a player were to approach joining the team, if he would consider it -again Mullen says it's about fit.

"We try to evaluate who it is and what they will bring to the table and whether or not it will help our program or not," he said.

Florida currently drops down to three scholarship quarterbacks after Jake Allen decided to transfer away from the program. The Gators head coach is not too worried about the numbers in the room.

"I had two last year on scholarship and thankfully made it through the year," he said. "I think thats one [quarterbacks] of the toughest positions because guys transfer because they want to play. The year before I had four or five and the next year I had two [at Mississippi State]. Only one graduated in that term and one guy graduated as a grad transfer to leave. I don't know. Two is scary, you want to have a minimum of three. I feel comfortable with three going into the season, when you get down to two you get a little nervous."

According to Mullen, he is open to grad transfers but he and his staff will need to study what works.

"[It's about] just need for us," he said. "At any position, there are several transfer positions that we are going to look at but I want guys that will be able to help us or be in the rotation."

**Gator Territory's Erick Marrero contributed to this report.***



