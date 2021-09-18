Notre Dame commit Devin Moore relishes UF's atmosphere, updates recruitment
Although the Gators didn't squeeze out the victory against No. 1 Alabama, a plethora of prospects exited the Swamp with a whole lot of respect for Dan Mullen's program.
One of the notable targets in attendance on Saturday was Devin Moore, a Notre Dame commit and top defensive back target from Naples (Fla.) High.
When speaking GT's Donavon Keiser, Moore opened up about his return trip to campus, where the Gators currently fit into his recruitment, visit plans and more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news