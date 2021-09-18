Although the Gators didn't squeeze out the victory against No. 1 Alabama, a plethora of prospects exited the Swamp with a whole lot of respect for Dan Mullen's program.

One of the notable targets in attendance on Saturday was Devin Moore, a Notre Dame commit and top defensive back target from Naples (Fla.) High.

When speaking GT's Donavon Keiser, Moore opened up about his return trip to campus, where the Gators currently fit into his recruitment, visit plans and more.