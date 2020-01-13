The end of the 2020 cycle is fast approaching as National Signing Day, which will be on Feb. 5 this year, is less than four weeks away.

Nearly a dozen targets remain on Dan Mullen's staff's big board, with one of those players being an important target in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

With NSD right around the corner, GatorsTerritory takes a look at every prospect on UF's radar and rank them based on how much of a priority they are for Florida. We also examine where each recruit stands with the Gators and when they are expected to visit the Swamp.