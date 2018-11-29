What a difference a year can make. What a difference a new coach can make. In Dan Mullen’s first year as Florida's head coach, he’s seemingly fixed an offense that was more dysfunctional and inconsistent than the McFlurry machine at McDonald’s. There were certainly times this season where it looked like the offense of a year ago (the Missouri, Kentucky and Georgia games notably), but for the majority of the 2018 campaign, quarterback Feleipe Franks and the rest of the offense looked competent. Let’s look at this from a numbers stand point. The 2018 Gators offense averaged 34.5 points per game. That’s up from 22.1 ppg in 2017, which ranked 103rd out of 130 teams in the country. This season the team ranked 31st. This was also the first time a Florida football team averaged more than 30 points a game since 2009. Yardage wise, the Gators were equally impressive. Overall, Florida averaged 426 yards of total offense a game - that’s up by almost 100 yards from 2017 when the team averaged only 335 yards a game. Points and yardage are the two most important statistics for an offense and the drastic improvement in only a year, with essentially the same offensive personal, is a testament to Mullen and offensive coordinators John Hevesy and Billy Gonzalez. From an individual standpoint, no one improved more than quarterback Feleipe Franks. Franks has been criticized, and rightly so at times, but comparing 2018 Franks to 2017 Franks isn’t even a comparison anymore. He was just statistically better this year by a mile.



© Kim Klement, USA TODAY SPORTS

Franks finished the regular season with 2,284 yards. In 2017 he threw for 1,438 yards. What makes this stat even more impressive is it only took him 70 more attempts to throw for 846 more yards. For the season, Franks finished with a completion percentage of 58.5 percent. That’s not overly impressive, but it’s a 4 percent jump from 2017. The stat form Franks that stands out more than anything is his decrease in turnovers. In 2017, he threw eight interceptions to nine touchdowns. His touchdown to interception ratio was 1.125:1. Abysmal, to say the least. It was a different story in 2018. The redshirt-sophomore quarterback finished with 23 touchdown passes to only six interceptions, making a TD-INT ratio of 3.83:1. That is a drastic improvement. Would those numbers be considered amazing, generally speaking, for a quarterback? No. But Franks did exactly what he needed to do in the offense for most of the season and that was simply to be a game manager and not turn the ball over. It got the Gators nine, and possibly 10, wins on the year. Franks had plenty of help on offense though, primarily in the run game. The Gators truly established its identity as a running football team. This put the ball in the hands of two of the Gators best overall athletes, Jordan Scarlett and Lamical Perine, and took tremendous amounts of pressure off Franks. The run game was impressive this season. Florida averaged 209.5 rushing yards per game, ranking 3rd in the SEC and 26th in the nation, respectively. That’s over 50 yards more on the ground than 2017 when the Gators averaged 156 yards per game.



© Kim Klement, USA TODAY SPORTS