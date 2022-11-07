Torrence claims first SEC Weekly Honors





GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida lineman O’Cyrus Torrence was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The junior is the third Gator to earn conference player of the week honors this season (Richardson – Sept. 5, Hill – Oct. 10).Torrence anchored an offensive line that paved the way for 291 rushing yards on a season-high 50 rushing attempts.





Florida averaged 5.8 yards per carry in the win over the Aggies, and the Gators’ 5.9 yards per carry this season ranks third in the FBS and is on track to tie the school record set in 2008.A transfer from Louisiana, Torrence has started eight games this season and is the highest graded guard in the country according to Pro Football Focus with an 88.6 grade. The Greensburg, Louisiana native’s run block grade of 91.4 also tops the nation, over six points ahead of the rest of the country.





Florida’s right guard also earned AP Midseason All-American status in October, and has allowed zero sacks and zero quarterback hits, while not committing a penalty this season.





The Gators’ offensive line this season is tied for the third-fewest sacks given up in the SEC and tied for 18th-fewest in the FBS. Florida posted its eighth game with one sack or fewer surrendered in nine contests this season in the win over Texas A&M.





Florida hosts South Carolina for Senior Day on Saturday for a 4 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network.