With the Florida Gators 5-1 win over Georgia State on Tuesday night, Kevin O'Sullivan became the winningest coach in Florida Gators baseball history.

Tuesday's win marked the 557th of O'Sullivan's career, passing Dave Fuller (1948-75) for the most wins in school history.

"It's nice to be given the opportunity to lead this program," O'Sullivan said. "It seems like just yesterday that I got hired by Jeremy (Foley) and having Chip (Howard) here tonight too. They went out on a limb and gave me an opportunity to run a program. (I) had never been a head coach before. I'm forever grateful for the opportunity and I'm just excited that it's over with now and we can kind of move on and get ready for Stetson."

O'Sullivan took over the Florida baseball program in June 2007, with his first full season coming in 2008. Since taking over the program the Gators are 557-256, a .685 winning percentage, which puts O'Sullivan third among active coaches in terms of winning percentage.

O'Sullivan's tenure at Florida has been marked by tireless recruiting efforts, pitching prowess, and defense. The Gators have enjoyed success under O'Sullivan that includes being named a National Seed in the NCAA Tournament nine times, the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament three times, five SEC titles, six SEC East titles, and, of course, the 2017 National Championship.

"We've had tremendous players come through here," O'Sullivan said. "I think it all got started with probably the 2009 class, then we went on that run in '10, '11, and '12 to the World Series. I just think that kind of set the standard and then the next class comes in the next three years or so and I just think we've been very fortunate to have really good players come through here that have made, certainly. have made our job a little easier."

Florida has also enjoyed success over its major rivals. The Gators have a combined 63-42 over Florida State and Miami. Throw in Georgia and the Gators are 90-44 against their three biggest rivals.

O'Sullivan has also done a great job building a program that sends players to the next level. Florida has had seven first-round picks since Sully took over the program, highlighted by Mike Zunino, who was selected third overall in 2021 (Seattle Mariners).

O'Sullivan signed a 10-year contract that will pay him $1.25 million annually and included a $500,000 signing bonus in 2016.