Seven months after the 2020 season came to an abrupt end for the top-ranked Florida baseball team, the Gators returned to action this week for fall practices.

They held the first scrimmage Thursday at Florida Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field, which was completed in early August. It was a long and tough offseason for UF coach Kevin O’Sullivan and his players, but their new digs gave them something to look forward to during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You drive by every day and see the changes, it’s kind of a good luck charm,” O’Sullivan said. “It’s just amazing how quick it went up and how it evolved from just pushing some dirt around to now what we have here. It’s an incredible ballpark.

“I think the biggest takeaway that I’ve had is it’s hard to describe how nice this place is in just a normal conversation. You almost have to see it for yourself to understand how nice this is. It’s turned out even better than I thought it would be.”

This week was his team’s first time taking the field since hosting Florida State on March 10. Two days later, their season was canceled and the sports world shut down.

The Gators were primed to make another title run, but will have another opportunity in 2021 with a deep roster returning. They lost just one starter in Austin Langworthy and brought back senior pitchers Tommy Mace and Jack Leftwich.

“It’s unfortunate obviously that we didn’t have a chance to see that season through, but obviously getting back Tommy and Jack is a huge, huge get for us and we added some really talented young freshmen as well,” O’Sullivan said. “So from a roster standpoint, we’ve had some really good teams here, and you know, I’m fairly conservative when I talk about my team before we play a game. But as far as the depth of the roster, this might be one of the deeper teams we’ve had.

“Early on, it looks like we’re going to play really sound defense. Obviously we get back three of our starters from the weekend. We get back our bullpen and some guys that learned how to finish games last year. We’ve got more left-hander options, and offensively we get back a ton. And I think we’re going to have some length to our lineup. So from a team standpoint, I think if we can stay healthy and just improve as we go along, we’ve got a chance to be a pretty good team by year’s end.”

UF had multiple pro scouts on hand for the first scrimmage, and Thursday was the team's first time seeing the locker room. O’Sullivan said the park has “a little bit of an Omaha feel to it” when you come out of the lower concourse, and the players had an extra pep in their step practicing at the new stadium.

“There was a lot of energy yesterday. There was a lot of jawing going back and forth. The camaraderie was really good. They had good pace. They were excited to be out there. We all were. Yesterday was a long day coming,” O’Sullivan said Friday. “Obviously we’re excited to be out here now again with the team.”