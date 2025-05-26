Oak Ridge (TN) Star A Wanted Man

One name all recruiting fans should be familiar with is Malik Howard; the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Tight End holds numerous offers, including the Florida Gators.

Howard talked about the process when he would like to announce who will help him with the decision, factors, the Gators, and his game.

Malik Howard 2027 Tight End

Malik Howard

Tight End •6'4" | 225 lbs

Class of 2027 @ Oak Ridge | Oak Ridge, TN

"Really, I'm still considering everyone. I haven't started to really zone in on a group of teams yet since I'm still technically early In the recruiting process."

"I would like to be committed by early next spring so I can go into my senior season without worrying about recruiting."

"Really, just my parents and coaches."

"I just recently started communicating with them, and so far, they have done nothing but show love. I've enjoyed talking to the whole staff so far."

"I'm an all-around tight end that can thrive in the passing game, being a mismatch no matter who's guarding me, as well as being able to contribute heavily to the run game. And outside of football, I think I'm a pretty helpful person who's always there for others."