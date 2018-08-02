GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football begins its first fall camp under Dan Mullen and his staff on Friday, however, Thursday's press conference was dominated by a few off the field storylines including the allegations that former Gators head coach and current Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, had knowledge of domestic abuse allegations against former Buckeyes wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

"I sent him a text last night just saying he and the family were in our prayers because I know we've been very close," said Mullen after he was asked about the situation around his former head coach.

"I haven't gotten to see a lot or research much. I've just seen a couple of the headlines here and there because we're getting ready for training camp right now. But I know -- he and the family are very close to my family, so our prayers are with them as they go through all of this."

Although the situation surrounding Meyer does not relate to this Gators team, Florida did receive some negative headlines itself this past week.

First, freshman cornerback Justin Watkins was dismissed from the program after being arrested and charged with battery after an altercation with a woman.

A few days later news broke that a few players were in an altercation with a local man that resulted in the cops being called to campus - after the verbal argument led to players brandishing airsoft guns, rocks, and a frying pan.

Then news came out that Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney was involved in a traffic stop that saw Gainesville police offers find a loaded AR-15 in Toney's back seat.

Safe to say the headlines were not kind to Mullen's Gators.

"He asked us if we wanted our brand to be like Michael Jordan or if we want to be some thug," said wide receiver Freddie Swain about the team meeting called following these events.

To be fair, apart from the situation surrounding Watkins, no Florida player has been charged with a crime - that is something that should be stressed. However, that does not mean the Florida head coach is not using this as a teachable moment for his players.

"One of the things we deal with as a head coach is trying to help young men make good decisions. That's a never-ending process," Mullen explained during his press conference on media day. "Part of our job is not just to coach football but to help educate them and teach them how to make good decisions in life. So that never ends for us."

Toney told police he needed the weapon because he felt threatened by locals.

"I think one thing they have to understand, being a football player here at the University of Florida, you're a high-profile person. People know who you are as you walk around," said Mullen. "There's a lot of benefits to that, and there's -- it's kind of a neat deal when you get to walk around and everyone -- you have a great game, great game, and people know who you are, a little bit of celebrity status. That's fun for kids.

"There also comes responsibility on the other side that people might be jealous or have something against you, and one of the things that we constantly tell them to do is, again, how to make good decisions, how to deal with those situations."

According to Mullen, the university is looking into the incident revolving several football players and Devante Zachery, a described as a local gambler who goes by "Tay Bang." Zachery filed a police report with Gainesville and the confrontation that happened on May 28 in front of Keys Residence.

"That's something we'd look into right there," said Mullen about Zachery's reputation as a gambler. "I'll be honest with you; they just made sports gambling legal across America, so there's obviously a lot of gamblers in the United States of America. There might be a bunch in this room right here, and I'm associating with you today.

"In terms of that, again, that would be something we'd investigate or look into and the severity of it, but you know, we're always concerned for our players of who they associate with in every aspect of their life."

Although the first report seemed to focus much on that May confrontation, Zachery also told police that he had a good relationship with both tight end C'yontai Lewis and linebacker Vosean Joseph and often would give them discounts on Enterprise rental cars.

This could be a headache for the Gators because if it is proven that these benefits and discounts were only given because the duo were football players at Florida then it goes against NCAA rules.

"Any time we hear -- no matter who a source is or credibility of sources even, any time we hear any of those things, we look into all of that," said Mullen Mullen about investigating the allegations. "You know, Jamie McCloskey does a great job, our compliance department, our administration does a great job. Those things happen probably more often maybe than people even think they happen. As soon as we hear about something, we go through the channels, we report it, and our compliance office immediately begins to look into situations to see what happened."

As far as suspensions, Mullen says they are looking at each case individually and separately.

"A lot of times law enforcement takes care of it and the legal process takes care of it. A lot of times the university takes care of it, and there's some things that we take care of, and when we take care of it, some are public, some are private, but it's something we take very, very seriously, the discipline within the program," he said.

If Mullen decides to suspend a few players for their part in the above situations, he says they will be announced on game day.



