Offensive Tackle David Conner is all in with UF, breaks down commitment

Throughout the past few weeks, John Hevesy has been kicking the tires on plenty of offensive line prospects throughout Florida’s summer camps and private workouts. One of those who made a pit stop in Gainesville was David Conner, a high-upside offensive tackle who now attends Deerfield Beach in Broward County.

On July 29, Conner went through a workout with John Hevesy, in which he told Gators Territory he “dominated the workout.”

Shortly after Conner laced up the cleats in Gainesville, both Dan Mullen and Hevesy then dissected the film from the workout, resulting in a scholarship offer for the offensive lineman roughly a week later.

Now, the 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive tackle is UF's first commitment along the offensive front. Maryland, Arizona and Syracuse are additional Power Five programs that offered during the process, but Conner simply could not pass up on the opportunity to showcase his skill set in the SEC, especially after getting a taste of John Hevesy's coaching style.

"It was really the workout. After the workout, I saw how coach Hev actually helped me. He didn't just put me through a workout and saw what I'm good at; he sent me home with more knowledge than I came with, and I really enjoyed that because whenever I was at other schools, all they did was work me out and that's it," Conner told Gators Territory when asked about his commitment to Florida.

"He actually took the time after, during and before the workout to make me better and give me tools that I didn't have when I came. That just put them on top. And the coaches, it was a real family environment. I was welcomed with open arms. It was perfect. When I got there, I was like, 'This is where I'm going to be, coach; this is where I'm going to be the next 3-4 years.' That's how that happened."