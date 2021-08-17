Offensive Tackle David Conner is all in with UF, breaks down commitment
Throughout the past few weeks, John Hevesy has been kicking the tires on plenty of offensive line prospects throughout Florida’s summer camps and private workouts. One of those who made a pit stop in Gainesville was David Conner, a high-upside offensive tackle who now attends Deerfield Beach in Broward County.
On July 29, Conner went through a workout with John Hevesy, in which he told Gators Territory he “dominated the workout.”
Shortly after Conner laced up the cleats in Gainesville, both Dan Mullen and Hevesy then dissected the film from the workout, resulting in a scholarship offer for the offensive lineman roughly a week later.
Now, the 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive tackle is UF's first commitment along the offensive front. Maryland, Arizona and Syracuse are additional Power Five programs that offered during the process, but Conner simply could not pass up on the opportunity to showcase his skill set in the SEC, especially after getting a taste of John Hevesy's coaching style.
"It was really the workout. After the workout, I saw how coach Hev actually helped me. He didn't just put me through a workout and saw what I'm good at; he sent me home with more knowledge than I came with, and I really enjoyed that because whenever I was at other schools, all they did was work me out and that's it," Conner told Gators Territory when asked about his commitment to Florida.
"He actually took the time after, during and before the workout to make me better and give me tools that I didn't have when I came. That just put them on top. And the coaches, it was a real family environment. I was welcomed with open arms. It was perfect. When I got there, I was like, 'This is where I'm going to be, coach; this is where I'm going to be the next 3-4 years.' That's how that happened."
All the physical tools are in place for Conner to be successful, as he is aggressive and attacks well but still needs work on his technique. He has a high ceiling at the position and oozes with athleticism for a left tackle prospect. He primarily played defense during his junior campaign but is scheduled to suit up on offense full-time moving forward.
It will likely take a few years for Conner to put it all together, but there is no doubting his long-term potential in the trenches.
"They're getting a dog," Conner said. "They're getting someone with aggressiveness, athleticism and someone who can flat out play for four quarters, 48 minutes. They're getting someone who can do it all on the offensive line and someone who can really make the offensive line better.
"Coach Hevesy likes my athleticism. He likes how I move and can get from point A to point B. I have a good kick step, I'm real athletic, and I can get everything done on the field."
While Hevesy serves as his point of contact, Conner says he has constructed a tight-knit relationship with UF's head man as well. In fact, Dan Mullen was the UF coach who extended the official scholarship earlier this month.
"Me and coach Mullen, we talk every day. He always send me motivational texts to start my day. We just talk about our future at the University of Florida," Conner said.
"When he offered me, he said he likes my athleticism and how I'm a dog. He likes my aggressiveness and how I can turn it on and turn it off. Now, it's just family talk and the next 3-4 years."
With his commitment now public, Conner says his recruitment is shutdown and he will not be visiting additional schools going forward.
As for the University of Florida, Conner has yet to lock in his official visit but expects to take it sometime in September. He hopes to attend the season opener against Florida Atlantic as well.
With Conner on board, Florida now holds commitments from 13 prospects in the class of 2022.
Stay tuned to Gators Territory.