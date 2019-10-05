** New Subscribers: https://florida.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=Gators5050

** Registered Users: https://florida.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=Gators5050

** Florida Gators Fan Shop: https://www.rivalsfanstore.com/ncaa/florida-gators/o-49+t-12614169+z-910678-1455953271

With recruiting always in full swing and Dan Mullen's squad now sitting at 6-0, there is no better time to team up with GatorsTerritory than right now!

In fact, we are going to take it one step further to help guide you to the one-stop shop for all Florida Athletics and recruiting.

Using promo code "Gators5050," pay just $49.99 for the first year of an annual subscription AND receive a $49.50 coupon to the Rivals Fan Store as well!

Your membership also provides you with access to the "Swamp Talk Forum," our premium message board and home to the most passionate UF fans across the map.

That is a game-changing deal that provides you with 50% OFF your first first year as an annual subscriber! Not to mention nearly $50.00 worth of FREE Gators apparel!

All you have to do is click one of three links above, and we are confident you won't be disappointed with the results either!

OFFER NOTES:

- The $49.50 coupon codes to RivalsFanShop.com will expire on 08/31/2020

- The promo code offer is valid only while supplies last, and will not extend beyond 10.11.19.

- The discounted price of $49.99 applies to the first year of your annual subscription only.

- Please provide a valid email address in your Rivals user profile. We will email you the coupon code.

- Successful processing of your $49.99 payment is required to get the coupon code. Any refund of the $49.99 subscription payment disqualifies enrollment into the promotion.

- Offer is for new annual subscriptions only

- Please allow up to seven days for delivery of the RivalsFanShop.com coupon code.

** Offer Terms: This promo code offer is valid only while supplies last. A valid email address must be inputted into your profile. Successful processing of your $49.99 payment is required to get the RivalsFanStore.com coupon code. The promo code must be used to enroll in the offer. Offer is nontransferable and may not be combined with other offers and discounts, exchanged, substituted, or redeemed for cash. Offer codes are void if copied, transferred, sold, exchanged, expired and where prohibited. Rivals is not responsible for lost, stolen or corrupted codes or any unauthorized use of codes. The RivalsFanStore.com coupon code expires 8/31/20. Coupon codes are valid for only one transaction. Other terms and conditions apply. See the Rivals Fan Shop terms at http://www.rivalsfanstore.com/. Please allow up to seven days for delivery of your RivalsFanShop.com coupon code. After the one-year subscription promotional period, your subscription will auto-renew at $99.95 per year until you cancel. Please read the terms of service. **