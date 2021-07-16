Offers piling up in a hurry for Brice Sensabaugh

Among the schools now in the mix are Cincinnati , Florida , Georgia Tech , Indiana , Northwestern , Ole Miss , Vanderbilt , Virginia Tech and Xavier . Before receiving an offer, the Florida native made a trip to Vanderbilt for an unofficial visit. He also made a stop at nearby Florida, which is when the Gators offered him a scholarship.

Brice Sensabaugh made a huge statement when his high school team came up to Georgia for the high school team camp in late June. He came into the weekend with no high-major scholarship offers and is now in double digits with them.

Cincinnati: “Those are good guys. I think there is great basketball culture in the Midwest. It’s a great school in a great environment. My dad went to school there and has told me a lot about it.”

Florida: “I took an unofficial visit there. They ended up offering on that visit. I’m obviously familiar with them since it’s close to home. Being close to home is always good because my parents could come watch me play. They treated me well on the visit as well and I got to see them practice, too.”

Georgia Tech: “Coach (Josh) Pastner, that’s my guy. He talks to me a lot. That’s one of the schools where the head coach recruits me the hardest. I talk to the head coach like 95% of the time. Being in the ACC is great, and it’s also a great academic school.”

Indiana: “Indiana is a great school, especially under Mike Woodson. He’s been there and done it all. He’s a great basketball mind. Playing for someone like that would be crazy.”

Vanderbilt: “I visited there in June, and it was good. I got to watch them practice. They had like 15 to 20 plays in already. It’s a great school. They treated me very well. Coach (Jerry) Stackhouse is all about business, and I like that.”

Xavier: “I probably talk to them the most. (Assistant) coach (Jonas) Hayes calls me like every day. We talk a lot and he’s a cool guy. They are a high-major in the Big East and play good basketball. It’s a good school in Cincinnati, which is where I’m from, so it’s something I’m interested in for sure.”