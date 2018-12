Here is your one stop shop for everything you need to know from this weekend's recruiting visits.

Here are our insider visit recaps:

-Five-star Kayvon Tibodeaux recaps his OV

-Rivals 250 CB Marcus Banks recaps Gators official visit

-Insider note on FSU commit and four-star OL Dontae Lucas

-4-star Mohamoud Diabate saw “different phases” of UF during official visit

-Four-star OT Wardrick Wilson '1,010' percent committed to Florida

-Four-star OLB commit Tyron Hopper '1,000' percent committed to Florida

-QB Jalon Jones slips on recruiting cap during OV, gets positive vibes

-Gators WR commit Ja'Markis Weston has 'damn good' official visit to UF

-OLB commit Jesiah Pierre relishes official visit, tries hand at recruiting

-Versatile Gators commit Trent Whittemore recaps official visit at Florida

-Gators OL commit Ethan White locked in and ready to relocate to Gainesville