It's safe to say the University of Florida has made up a significant amount of ground in the recruitment of Terrance Brooks.

The Rivals100 cornerback was not heavily considering UF at the start of 2021, but that all changed once Jules Montinar and Wesley McGriff relocated to Gainesville. The Gators were then eventually inserted into Brooke's top five, joining Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas and Oregon, and then hosted the top-50 prospect for an official visit this weekend.