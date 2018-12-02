The Gators are aiming to flip multiple prospects residing in the Sunshine State, and just witnessed their efforts pay off with a commitment from Kinglsey Eguakun, who had been committed to Miami since January.

A product of Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood, the 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive guard officially visited the Gators this weekend and also has a flurry of family members who attended the university.

This weekend was Eguakun's third official visit overall. Gus Malzahn and Auburn welcomed him to campus in late September, while Miami hosted him roughly two weeks later.

"It’s a blessing to have another opportunity from another great school," Eguakun previously told GatorsTerritory. "I like Florida because it’s close to home and that’s my family's alma mater, and also it’s a great education."