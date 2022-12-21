Oklahoma 62, Florida 53 Jumpman Invitational Spectrum Center | Charlotte, N.C.

Records: Florida 7-5 | Oklahoma 9-3 Next up: at Auburn, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 7 p.m. EST, ESPN2 Notable

* Colin Castleton led the Gators with 22 points and eight rebounds, shooting 8-for-15 from the field and 6-for-7 from the free throw line.

* It marked his fourth 20-point game of the season and 12th of his career.

* Trey Bonham added 14 points, 10 in the first half,

* The Gators battled through a 2-for-22 night from 3-point range.

* Florida returned to the city of Charlotte for the first time since the team's 1994 Final Four appearance there.

Head Coach Todd Golden Opening statement...

"Disappointing outcome. I thought we competed really well, which was something that we obviously emphasized and have been getting better at. Defended them very well - obviously, a good offensive team, held them under 40 percent on the night. Did a good enough job on the glass. Did a great job taking care of the basketball. But to beat good teams, you've got to make shots. Two for twenty-two from three - a couple of those were late, so let's just say two for twenty - ain't going to be good enough to get it done against a team like Oklahoma. I think that's why we were not able to be victorious tonight."

On his message to the team after this game...

"That it's going to test our mental toughness. We've gotten a lot better from where we were at the beginning of the season as a team, with not a lot to show for it against these better opponents. So we're in a spot where we get a couple days off to go home and spend time with our families for the holiday, come back the night of Christmas to prepare for Auburn. What's our response going to be? Are we going to come back and continue pouring in to what we've been doing the last month that's gotten us to this position of getting right at the cusp of being a really good team? Or are we going to let doubt creep in and start pointing fingers or thinking that things aren't going the way they should be. But that's what a good program's about, is having that belief, that toughness, that grit. We're not by any means a finished product, but in my mind we're getting closer. Oklahoma is a team, obviously, with a lot of experience, super-well-coached, some really good players, Grant Sherfield is playing about as well as anyone in the country right now offensively, and we went toe-to-toe with them for forty minutes. So again, we're right there, gotta be a little tougher, continue to have the belief in what we're doing, and I think we'll get over the hump if we can do that."