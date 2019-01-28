Oklahoma commit rates Gators visit a '10' on 1-10 scale
Time wasn't necessarily on his side after competing at the Pylon 7-on-7 tournament earlier in the day, but Darion Green-Warren made things work and eventually stepped foot in Gainesville on Sunday.
Green-Warren, a 2020 Oklahoma commit who checks in as the nation's 76th-ranked player overall, was also accompanied by a handful of his teammates from Ground Zero, including Rivals100 receiver target, Lavon Bunkley-Shelton.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news