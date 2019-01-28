Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-28 09:55:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Oklahoma commit rates Gators visit a '10' on 1-10 scale

Pdxdkymv6d34xs1qa7z3
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Time wasn't necessarily on his side after competing at the Pylon 7-on-7 tournament earlier in the day, but Darion Green-Warren made things work and eventually stepped foot in Gainesville on Sunday.

Green-Warren, a 2020 Oklahoma commit who checks in as the nation's 76th-ranked player overall, was also accompanied by a handful of his teammates from Ground Zero, including Rivals100 receiver target, Lavon Bunkley-Shelton.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}