Florida's matchup with Tennessee on Saturday featured multiple 2021 Rivals250 targets in the Swamp for the team's SEC home opener.

Besides rolling out the red carpet for a few junior prospects on their radar, Dan Mullen's program welcomed over a half-dozen commits back on campus as well.

One of the UF pledges who made the trek to Gainesville this weekend was Cocoa (Fla.) OL Richie Leonard.

Leonard, who rewarded the Gators with a commitment in early July, was all smiles after seeing the team notch a 31-point victory.