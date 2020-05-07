OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

Despite striking out on Maximus Gibbs and Victory Vaka in recent weeks, Dan Mullen and company are continuing to recruit along the West Coast.

On Thursday, the Gators dished out an offer to another prospect out of California, this time to Salinas (Calif.) offensive lineman Noah Pulealii.

For Pulealii, Florida became the first program from the Southeastern Conference to reward him with a scholarship offer.

The three-star junior spoke with GatorsTerritory about what it means for him to have UF as an option, why the school sticks out to him and if he intends on making his way out to Gainesville.

"It's a really good school," Pulealii said. "It's an SEC school, so it means a lot to be looked at by that high caliber of a school. It means a lot to me and my family. I was really shocked. It was surprising, but I'm really happy that I got it."