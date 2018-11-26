Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-26 09:07:40 -0600') }} football Edit

OLB commit Jesiah Pierre recaps 'amazing' in-home visit with Ron English

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

For Jesiah Pierre, it was nothing but smiles and comfort when UF's Ron English rolled out his presentation during Sunday's in-home visit in Mount Dora.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Pierre, a former Miami commit, has been rock solid to the Gators since July and says not a thing has changed with early enrollment right around the corner.

Nebraska, North Carolina, Kentucky, UCF and East Carolina are some additional offers on the table for Rivals' 28th-ranked outside linebacker.

{{ article.author_name }}