OLB commit Jesiah Pierre relishes official visit, tries hand at recruiting
Jesiah Pierre is just a few weeks away from becoming a student-athlete at the University of Florida, but made one final trip to campus as a recruit this weekend by using his official visit.
The Mount Dora native announced his commitment to the Gators back in July and has been two feet in ever since. This weekend provided Pierre with the opportunity to grow closer to the coaching staff and fellow commits, with only positive things to say about his weekend-long stay in Gainesville.
