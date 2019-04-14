A multitude of out-of-state targets journeyed down to the University of Florida to witness Florida’s spring game on Saturday.

Romello Height, a Georgia-based defender, was amongst the group of prospects who dipped into the Sunshine State this weekend and made the trek to UF

The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder recently revealed his top eight to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, with the Gators making the cut for him.

When breaking down his time in the Swamp, Height was impressed by the intensity and urgency Florida played with during the Orange and Blue Game.