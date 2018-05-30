Dan Mullen. He is known as the quarterback guru and the man that brought 'relentless effort' to Florida. He is the man that wants others to know that he WANTS to be in the Swamp.

But in between the quarterback talk and hype, Mullen is plotting and planning to change another area within the Florida football team. He may be known as a 'quarterback whisperer,' but his run game is equally lauded. He brings with him one of the simplest yet effective rushing attacks in all of college football. The Gators are going old school.

Everything in Mullen’s offense is based on the success of the run game.

His base running game is traditional. He utilizes zone and power schemes and wants to make the defense cover the entire field in order to spread them out, and then take advantage of the space.

Mullen will split out receivers outside of the numbers; have four receiver sets and motion guys in or out in order to draw the defense out of the box. From there it’s simple math.

If the numbers are even, theoretically every run should be success. All that has to be done is getting a hat on a hat and executing the play. It’s not anything overly complicated and a lot of teams use a similar style and every coach knows the importance of numbers. So what makes Mullen’s running game that good?

Mullen runs base concepts but puts a bunch of different wrinkles into it, such as zone reads. And once again they are based on simple math. If the box is in their favor they run the ball, if it’s not they don’t.

Furthermore, Mullen has caveats within his scheme. He will add something to a play for a pre-snap read. For example, if he calls an inside zone play he may tag an option to flip the ball out to the sideline to a receiver if the defense isn’t respecting the pass.

What Mullen wants to do is what every coach seemingly wants to do - create 1-on-1 match-ups. He puts his players in favorable positions in order to showcase their talents.

Everything is important in Mullen’s run schemes: the offensive line must know their zone blocking concepts; be able to work up to a linebacker on time; and know the ins and outs of their trap, power and read plays. Everyone is moving.

The running backs must know the holes to hit; what blocking concepts they are responsible for and how to hit holes and beat 1-on-1 match-ups.

The Gators bolster one of the best backfields in the country. Jordan Scarlett, Lamical Perine, Malik Davis and Adarius Lemons all have experience and have been successful. Florida also benefits this offseason by adding two talented freshmen backs in Damien Pierce and Iverson Clement.

Finally, the quarterback in Mullens system is a big piece of the running attack as well. Unfortunately Mullen doesn’t have the luxury of having his prototypical Tim Tebow, Dak Prescott style of QB at Florida. However, that has not hindered his success before. He molds his system around who he thinks is best.

What Mullen needs from his quarterback is to know the reads and options he has on every play. He doesn’t have to be a running quarterback although that’s what he would prefer. But it’s not imperative.

He utilizes his QBs in option and power plays, which goes back to improving the numbers. The QB being the runner allows for an extra blocker or on option plays allows for him to take away a defender because he is reading him. Therefore he doesn’t need to be blocked and the offensive line can move up quicker.

His rushing attack is the base the offense operates out of. It’s not overly complicated. A lot of teams utilize the same concepts. Mullen just happens to be better at using his personnel and putting his players in favorable situations.

Mullen’s offense may not look like a punch you in the mouth style of offense we have seen in years past from the Alabama’s of the world, but it is much closer than you might think. Mullen just likes to wave a feather in your face before he does it.