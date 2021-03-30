GatorsTerritory - Omar Payne becomes fourth Gator to enter transfer portal

Offer: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!

Florida forward Omar Payne announced that he will enter the NCAA transfer Portal, the fourth Gator to do so this offseason.

"I would like to start by saying thank you to my coaches, teammates, and all the fans. Over the past 2 years here at Florida, I've grown so much," Payne wrote on Twitter. "But with that being said I'll be entering my name into the transfer portal looking for a new opportunity. Thank you, Gator Nation!"

Payne joins Noah Locke, Ques Glover, and Osayi Osifo in the portal. The Gators also had guard Tre Mann declare early for the NBA Draft.

Payne struggled to get consistent minutes in 2020. The athletic 6-10 forward played a huge rule in two of Florida's biggest wins. He score 19 and pulled down 11 rebounds in a win over No. 4 Auburn and has 9 points and 9 rebounds in the Gators' first matchup with No. 6 Tennessee — a 75-49 win. However, Payne averaged just 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds for the season.

Payne also was benched for the Gators' first NCAA Tournament game following his ejection for a flagrant two foul against Tennessee's John Fulkerson in the SEC Tournament.

Mike White is completely rebuilding his basketball team and program at the moment. With four players in the transfer portal, an assistant gone for a head coaching opportunity, and Colin Castleton testing the NBA Draft — although he is expected back in 2021-22.

In an article written by team reporter Chris Harry five days ago, Payne was listed as one of five players that told the coaching staff he intended to return next season. It's not clear what changed since Payne's exit interview.

"As is the case every spring throughout power-conference basketball there will be movement and the transfer portal will become as prominent as ever," White told Chris Harry. "We look forward to getting to the point where we find out who's on our roster and getting back to work, finishing our schedule, and hopefully more of a normal offseason."