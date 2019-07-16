HOOVER, Ala.-- Florida football kicked off the 2019 football season with an appearance at the SEC Media Days.

Gators head coach Dan Mullen was joined by three of his players: quarterback Feleipe Franks, defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga and running back Lamical Perine.

For the first time this season, GT's 'On The Beat' makes its return. We welcome the Athletic's Will Sammon to discuss his thoughts on some of the bigger storylines.

