"After a great 2019 season, I have discussed my decision with my family and coaches," he wrote in a twee. "I am excited to say that you will see me playing in the Swamp in 2020."

It seems like the South Florida native has some unfinished business before leaving school.

"I want to finish my degree and help lead the University of Florida to a championship. Happy new year Gator Nation."

Grimes featured a lot in the wide receiver rotation this season, catching 33 balls for 491 yards and three touchdowns, however, with the departure of senior leaders like Van Jefferson, Tyrie Cleveland, Freddie Swain and Josh Hammond, Grimes will certainly be a main piece of the offensive puzzle next season.

Grimes is the second Gator to announce his intentions to stay in the last week. Kyree Campbell told Gators Territory prior to the Orange Bowl that he intended to stay one more season; Kyle Trask voiced his intentions last month.

Florida is still awaiting word from several other players including receiver Kadarius Toney and corner Marco Wilson.