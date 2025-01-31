One of the best Mississippi has to offer is on the defensive side of the ball, and his name is TJ White.

TJ White 2026 Edge Defender

Questions:

Teams you are considering, in addition to the University of Florida.

The time frame for a public announcement.

Factors used to determine the final decision.

The Florida coach you speak with the most. Scouting report.

Tennessee, FSU, MS State, Ole Miss, Auburn, and Wisconsin are currently at the top regarding relationships.

Most likely somewhere towards the end of the next season

A close relationship with me and the fam, Great coaching staff and environment, and how well I fit in the team's defensive scheme

The first real contact I had with Florida was today with Coach Sunseri. It was a cool conversation, and I'm looking forward to learning more about the program.

I play with a really high energy level, I play twitchy and fast, and I like to hit. When I'm away from football, I'm usually chill but can be energetic at times. Most importantly, I feel like im a good and fun person to be around.