GatorsTerritory - One-on-one with Florida pitcher and draft hopeful, Tommy Mace

With the 2020 MLB Draft less than two weeks away, players like UF pitcher Tommy Mace are inching closer to hearing their names called and living out their lifelong dream.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Mace told GatorsTerritory.

However, this draft will be unlike any other we have witnessed. It will only be a five-round draft compared to the usual 40 rounds, and there will only be 160 picks instead of the usual 1,217 in previous drafts.

Before arriving at Florida, Mace was one of the top-ranked high school prospects in the country. On Perfect Game, Mace was the 72nd-ranked prospect and 23rd-ranked right-handed pitcher. Mace was also drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Mace, a graduate of Tampa (Fla.) Sunlake, caught up with GatorsTerritory to break down why he chose to enroll at the University of Florida rather than start his professional career.

“I thought if I went to Florida, competed and did well against some of the players in the country, I would get drafted higher,” Mace told GT.

Mace was an early contributor as a freshman. He was frequently used out of the bullpen and made 26 appearances, which also included six starts.

Before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Mace was producing one of the best seasons in the country, holding a 3-0 record with a 1.67 ERA and 26 strikeouts in four starts.

With only half of a season and no visits from MLB scouts and front offices, Mace shares how this draft process has been different compared to his experience in high school.

“We have been doing Zoom meetings, and scouts have been texting my advisor whenever they have any questions,” Mace said.

Mace, who has been contacted by 8-10 MLB organizations, also shares the questions he has been asked that he didn't come across back in high school.

“One thing MLB organizations have been asking me that there weren’t back in high school is my routine and what I do to be successful every week.”

During this draft process, Mace also says former Gators pitcher and first-round selection, Brady Singer, provided him with the ins and outs of what to expect.

“All he has said is to continue to work hard and not to worry about the things you have no control over,” said Mace.

Singer and Mace were teammates on Florida’s 2018 team that went 49-21 but were eliminated by the Arkansas Razorbacks in the semifinals of the College World Series.

On MLB Pipeline’s Top-200 Draft Prospects List, Mace is labeled as the 70th-ranked prospect in the upcoming draft. Baseball America has Mace as the 76th-ranked prospect in the draft. He currently projects as a second or third round selection.

Mace is also fresh off being named to the SEC Baseball Community Service Team. He volunteered in a second grade classroom at Littlewood Elementary School, as he assisted students with their homework and other classroom activities. He also volunteered at the Climb for Cancer Brandon Ling Memorial Sports Camps, which is a camp for kids who are battling cancer.

