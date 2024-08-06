One-on-One with Florida Safety

Isaiah Brutus

Safety

6-2, 190-Pounds

Kissimmee (FL)

Osceola

2025

"It’s been a minute since I visited Florida. I haven’t visited since my sophomore spring, but when I was there, the vibe and culture were amazing—it was unreal. Coaches took care of me and showed me a lot of love."

"When I arrived, Miss Katie Turner picked me up in the golf cart, took me to their facility, and showed me around."

"Fort has a great football city facility with many ways to recover and get better."

"They took me to a photo shoot, got me right in the with the drip, and took pictures. They took me back to the practice field, and we watched practice. I had to watch my guy Jakeem Jackson play and some other great guys like Ricky Pearsall, Andy Jean, and Jordan Casteel."

"After practice, we ate and chopped it up with some coaches. We then met coach Billy Napier and left."