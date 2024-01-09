One-on-One with Newly Offered Texas Standout

Head Coach Billy Napier and the Florida Gators extended an offer to one of the top playmakers in the country, Ashton Ansley. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound standout checks in from Tomball (TX) Tomball Memorial and went One-on-One about the Gators and more.

"Florida is a pretty good program historically, and I love the school. The colors, the fans, and the stadium all look awesome on game day, and y'all have had some really good seasons in the past years. The program is building in the right direction from what I see, and I believe it can get back to what it used to be with Tebow and Percy Harvin. I loved watching the Swamp Kings, which really gave me an inside look at Gator country. Y'all have a great coaching staff with guys who have coached a lot of talent. DJ and I have a great relationship, and I enjoy training with him. That dude pushes everyone to get better!"

"This offer means a lot to me, especially with it being one of my list of top schools I wanted to attend. My family and I plan to visit in the spring for the spring game and also Friday Night Lights this summer. I would love to have Coach Gonzales coach me up and see how he coaches firsthand. I know he has coached a lot of great wide receivers in the past, and I would love to learn from him in a camp setting."

"My game is to use my body and my abilities to take over the game either through mismatches or play concepts. I'm a long body WR that can eat up ground quickly, and once I'm past you, there's no catching me. I can make the highlight catches & the possession catches, especially when it matters most. I like to head top defenders, but I also like blocking for my teammates so they can score or get more yards. That's one of my favorite parts. I feel this offseason that I want to put more in my bag and be a more cerebral wide receiver. I want to read the field and coverages better. I will also be training to be a more explosive player. If there is a play to be made, I want to be able to make it. I want to work on being a better leader from the back and the front."

"I want Florida fans to know I'm a hard worker, and I believe I can make any play! I care about my community and my teammates, so I will fight for them until the end. I can definitely see myself being a gator, but I'm gonna let other schools have their opportunity to recruit me as well. My recruitment is open, but the gators have definitely piqued my top interest for where I see myself playing."