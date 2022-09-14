One-on-One with the No 57 Ranked Player in America









Inside Linebacker Gavin Nix checks in at 6-foot-1, 220-Pounds from Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy.









Player Spotlight:





Gavin Nix

Inside Linebacker

6-foot-1, 220-Pounds

Four-Star

National Ranking No 57

2025

12 Offers





One-on-One with Linebacker Gavin Nix:









The Four-Star backer goes in-depth on the recruiting process, keys, the Florida Gators, Billy Napier, schools he's visited, and what type of player he is.





"Overall, the recruiting process has been a blessing; being able to do what I've done so far has been great. Right now, I still have plans for my recruiting going up, which all starts with Friday nights; that's the focus. The main key I'll be looking for as of right now is who shows the most love to me; I'll always remember who continually believed in me at a young age."





"My impression of the gators has always been great. The swamp environment is amazing. I visited last year when they played FSU, and the fans' passion for the game is second to none. I'm currently trying to make plans of making their game this Saturday."





"Coach Napier is a great coach; I love what he's doing with the program and how he's turning it around for the better. I look forward to seeing how he does this season."





"So far, I've visited Florida State, Florida, South Carolina, Miami, Auburn, and Utah."





"I'm a very versatile backer; I love being a do-it-all type of guy. So I strive to keep my game versatile. I played Middle backer at my old school, and when I transferred to IMG, they needed help in the backend, and I played nickel. In our last game, I played strong safety. Other than that, I've been at my main position, MLB. Whoever I play for, I want them to know that wherever they need me on the field, I'm ready to ball out there! In 12 months from now, I just want to be an extremely smart player; that's one of my main focuses right now."





"Being at IMG, you learn so much about the game, and you can never be too smart, so I plan to continue expanding my knowledge of the game."