One-on-One with the Top Ranked LB on the Big Board
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Who is the Top Ranked LB on the Big Board?Sammy Brown is one of the top linebackers in America regardless of class. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound standout checks in from Jefferson (GA) from the class of ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news