One-On-One With WR DJ Allen
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
DJ Allen"It means a lot to be heavily recruited by Florida. It’s a big sec team. I feel like they will be a good coaching staff and got big plans over there in Florida by the way they are talking a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news