News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-26 17:29:39 -0600') }} football Edit

Ongoing Recruiting Battles Between Florida and Florida State

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

The Florida Gators are gearing up for their regular season finale against the Florida State Seminoles this weekend.If UF walks away from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium victorious on Saturday, that would ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}