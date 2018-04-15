The Orange and Blue Game simply did not do many favors for the defenses. From the trick plays, to former players on the sidelines and the lack of being able to touch the quarterbacks, it was never going to be a great defensive outing.

However, there were still some individual performances on that side of the ball that grasped our attention on Saturday afternoon.

And the best was Antonneous Clayton, UF's highest-rated commit from 2016. Clayton struggled during his first two years in Gainesville after recording just 10 tackles, one sack and a tackle for loss, but seems to have finally turned the corner.

This spring has been a different story. Clayton has been one of the most impressive players at practice and that carried over into the spring game. The junior defensive end has found his groove in Todd Grantham's defense, racking up six tackles (three solo), two sacks and three tackles for loss on Saturday.

“Oh yeah, definitely,” Clayton said of the fit. “I can either stand up and play Buck or put my hand in the dirt and I’m just moving all around. We’re not just playing gaps, we’re not just playing blocks.”

”Coach Sal (Sunseri) emphasizes that a lot. Last year you got to play blocks. This year we’re going to move you around, we’re gonna stand you up, rush you off the edge, cover the tight end, cover guys. So as far as this defense, this defense really fits me. I think this is my defense.”

Clayton has to do a better job of playing under control, but is a relentless pass rusher who vastly improved throughout spring. The effort is always going to be there, but Clayton says it's now about doing the little things and refining technique.

“The main thing they like about me is just my motor,” Clayton said of his coaches. “I might have a bad play, but I’m always going to go 100 percent. Yeah, by me going 100 percent, yeah I might miss my assignment, but I’ll make the play and get a sack or something and he’s like, ‘hey you got a sack, but I want you to do your assignment.'

“So I’m just trying to focus more on there. I mean the playmaking is there, but it’s just me trying to get my technique down, fundamentals, all of that. The sacks will come. The sacks are easy.”

Clayton has really grown this spring, and if he keeps this pace through summer and into fall camp, watch out.

