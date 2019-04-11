This weekend’s annual Orange and Blue Game will provide the Gators with an opportunity to strap up the pads and hit the Swamp in front of UF fans for the first time this year.

While Saturday will give Dan Mullen’s staff another opportunity to evaluate the current state of their team, it also has major implications for the future of the program.

The Gators are gearing up to roll out the red carpet for a plethora of targets, including multiple Rivals100 prospects and several out-of-state recruits who are high on their radar.