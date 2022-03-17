Orange & Blue Game Moved to April 14 Florida's annual spring game will be played Thursday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. Florida Head Coach Billy Napier announced Thursday that this year's Orange & Blue Game, presented by Sunniland, has been moved to Thursday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. The game is free and open to the public, and it will be streamed on SEC Network+. Further gameday and parking information will be announced at a later time.

"We're really excited to announce we're moving [the game] to Thursday night, April the 14th with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff," Napier said. "The game will be streamed live on SEC Network[+] in The Swamp, under the lights, April 14th, 7:30 kickoff.

This is going to create an opportunity for us to engage the student body for the first time. We are going to be able to get them here prior to Easter break. We're going to have some of the best recruits in the entire country here to show them what the University of Florida and Gator Nation are all about. Again, this is a personal invitation for you guys to join us. We look forward to the challenges and the opportunities that are ahead of us. Thanks again and go Gators."

UF's annual spring game will serve as a way for fans to experience a Gators game day at the Swamp.